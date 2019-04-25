Kelowna Falcons 2018 MVP returns for 2019 season. Photo: Kelowna Falcons

Kelowna Falcons re-sign league MVP

Trent Tingelstad will return for the 2019 baseball season

The Kelowna Falcons Baseball Club will have their biggest bat return for the upcoming season.

Trent Tingelstad was the West Coast League (WCL) MVP last season, batting an average of .350 in 44 games with nine home-runs and 40 runs-batted-in.

The outfielder will look to continue from last season’s hot streak. Tinglestad was second in the league with his 40 RBIs, and tied for third in the league with 13 doubles.

READ MORE: Indoor baseball facility opens in Kelowna

READ MORE: Kelowna’s Korczak, Canada en route to U18 quarter-finals

Originally from Marysville, Washington, Tingelstad will play his third season of Summer ball with the Falcons this year. While at school in the U.S. over the fall, Tingelstad had a batting average of .374, 37 hits and 23 RBIs while playing Fall ball with the University of Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks.

READ MORE: Rockets extend assistant coach

The Falcons start their season June 4 on the road against the Bellingham Bells.

Tingelstad and the Falcons will return for their home-opening series against new WCL team, the Ridgeland Raptors for a three-game series starting June 7.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Lions equipment manager Ken Kasuya remembered as ‘treasured friend’

Just Posted

Kelowna Falcons re-sign league MVP

Trent Tingelstad will return for the 2019 baseball season

A campaign encourages families to put down their phones and talk this Mother’s Day

OpenTable’s #DiningMode gets Okanagan restaurants on board with a no phone policy while dining

Kelowna man speaks up for limb loss awareness after losing leg

Ralph Zaiser is getting used to life as a recent amputee

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Sunny today, rain expected tonight

Friday is expected to be rainy.

UPDATE: Kelowna man given 4 year sentence after creating pimp operation on dating site

In court the details of how Simon Rypiak lured 4 women into prostitution revealed

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Okanagan physician and family reflect passion for medicine with hospital gift

Dr. Paul Cobbin and family donate to the South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation’s campaign

Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Langley deck collapse

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Canadian privacy watchdogs find major shortcomings in Facebook probe

The probe followed reports that Facebook had let an outside organization use an app to access users’ personal info

Allegedly intoxicated man arrested after 3 paramedics attacked at Kamloops hospital

Paramedics had transported the man to Royal Inlands Hospital for medical treatment

B.C., Ottawa talk 50/50 split on abandoned bus-route service

B.C. has paid $2 million on a bus service for the northern part of the province

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

B.C. woman, 76, challenges alcohol-screening laws after failing to give breath sample

Norma McLeod was unable to provide a sample because of her medical conditions

Most Read