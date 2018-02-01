Kelowna flavour at B.C. men’s championship

Kelowna’s Rick Sawatsky (top) and Tyrel Griffith are once again with the Jim Cotter rink at the B.C. men’s curling championship. -Michael Burns/Curling Canada

There’s a dominant Kelowna presence this week at the B.C. men’s curling championship in Parksville.

Four of the 12 teams competing at provincials have ties to the Kelowna Curling Club.

Defending champ Jim Cotter and his Vernon-based rink feature an all-Kelowna front end of second Tyrel Griffith and lead Rick Sawatsky. Third Caitlan Schneider, from Saskatchewan, rounds out the Cotter foursome which won the 2017 title with John Morris at skip.

RELATED: Kelowna-Vernon rink wins 2017 B.C. title

Cotter and Sawatsky each have their names on the B.C. championship seven times, while Griffith has captured five provincial men’s crowns.

The Sean Geall rink is based out of the Kelowna Curling Club this season. Third Jeff Richard, the 2010 B.C. champ, second Andrew Nerpin, and lead Dave Harper are all from Kelowna. Geall, the 2009 provincial champ, is from Maple Ridge.

Also from the Kelowna is the Chris Baier team, also featuring third Adam Cseke, second Matt Tolley and lead Cal Jackson.

The Grant Dezura rink from the Golden Ears club features one Kelowna curler, third Brendan Willis.

Other competing rinks are: Wes Craig (Victoria), Wylie Eden (Penticton), Dean Joanisse (Golden Ears), Glen Jackson (Victoria), Mark Longworth (Vernon), Chris Medford (Cranbrook), Jason Montgomery (Victoria), and Brent Pierce (Royal City).

Action began on Wednesday with two draws.The B.C. men’s championship continues through until Sunday in Parksville, with the provincial final set for 4 p.m.

For draws, scores and standings, go to bot.curlbc.ca/web/

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.