Kelowna’s Rick Sawatsky (top) and Tyrel Griffith are once again with the Jim Cotter rink at the B.C. men’s curling championship. -Michael Burns/Curling Canada

Kelowna flavour at B.C. men’s championship

Four teams at provincial curling finals feature Kelowna Curling Club players

There’s a dominant Kelowna presence this week at the B.C. men’s curling championship in Parksville.

Four of the 12 teams competing at provincials have ties to the Kelowna Curling Club.

Defending champ Jim Cotter and his Vernon-based rink feature an all-Kelowna front end of second Tyrel Griffith and lead Rick Sawatsky. Third Caitlan Schneider, from Saskatchewan, rounds out the Cotter foursome which won the 2017 title with John Morris at skip.

RELATED: Kelowna-Vernon rink wins 2017 B.C. title

Cotter and Sawatsky each have their names on the B.C. championship seven times, while Griffith has captured five provincial men’s crowns.

The Sean Geall rink is based out of the Kelowna Curling Club this season. Third Jeff Richard, the 2010 B.C. champ, second Andrew Nerpin, and lead Dave Harper are all from Kelowna. Geall, the 2009 provincial champ, is from Maple Ridge.

Also from the Kelowna is the Chris Baier team, also featuring third Adam Cseke, second Matt Tolley and lead Cal Jackson.

The Grant Dezura rink from the Golden Ears club features one Kelowna curler, third Brendan Willis.

Other competing rinks are: Wes Craig (Victoria), Wylie Eden (Penticton), Dean Joanisse (Golden Ears), Glen Jackson (Victoria), Mark Longworth (Vernon), Chris Medford (Cranbrook), Jason Montgomery (Victoria), and Brent Pierce (Royal City).

Action began on Wednesday with two draws.The B.C. men’s championship continues through until Sunday in Parksville, with the provincial final set for 4 p.m.

For draws, scores and standings, go to bot.curlbc.ca/web/

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Team B.C. advances to Scotties Tournament of Hearts Championship Pool

Just Posted

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

Jury trial for Liquid Zoo bouncer underway

A jury trial for a Kelowna bouncer who allegedly assaulted a customer got underway this week.

Curtis Sagmoen faces new assault charges

Police seek information from witnesses or other women who may have been victimized.

Community leaders learn about mental illness at Kelowna luncheon

“It’s Ok to not be OK.”

French immersion up for discussion in West Kelowna

The Central Okanagan Public Schools board will be discussing options tonight

VIDEO: Time-lapse of super blue moon lunar eclipse

Shot by Fox & Bee Studio

Team B.C. advances to Scotties Tournament of Hearts Championship Pool

Nanaimo based curling team advances at Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

New app alerts bystanders trained in CPR to nearby cardiac arrests

PulsePoint smartphone app will alert CPR trained bystander when someone goes into cardiac arrest

Alberta Premier warns of ‘consequences’ for B.C.

Rachel Notley held an emergency cabinet meeting Wednesday over attempts to hinder expansion of Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline.

FOX pays $3B for Thursday Night Football

CBS and NBC each paid $450 million for the previous two-year package.

Erik Guay to miss Winter Olympics

One of Canada’s top medal hopes in alpine skiing is pulling out of the Games due to a back injury

Armstrong man found guilty of cruelty to animals has appeal dismissed

Gary Roberts’ animal cruelty conviction remains after appeal hearing

Father still hunting killer of B.C. realtor 10 years after her death

Realtor was showing a Victoria-area home when she was murdered in February 2008 and the case remains unsolved

Revelstoke Death Café puts mortality front and centre

Death midwife Theresa Hamilton helps participants with the big questions surrounding life

Most Read