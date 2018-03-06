Sean Geall’s Kelowna rink was a winner over Newfoundland Tuesday in Regina. -Image: Michael Burns/Curling Canada

Kelowna foursome earns first win at Brier

Sean Geall rink defeats Newfoundland to run record to 1-4 at the Canadian championship in Regina

It took five games, but Sean Geall and his Kelowna Curling Club team have their first victory at the 2018 Tim Hortons Brier in Regina.

Geall, third Jeff Richard, second Andrew Nerpin and lead Dave Harper earned a 12-6 victory over Newfoundland/Labrador’s Greg Smith Tuesday afternoon in draw 10 of the Canadian men’s curling championship at the Brandt Centre.

Trailing 4-3, Geall and Co. broke the game open with a steal of two in the fourth end and four more in the fifth.

The Kelowna foursome (1-4) opened the Brier with four consecutive losses, including an 8-2 setback to the Yukon on Monday night.

RELATED: Kelowna Curling Club foursome books ticket to Brier

The teams are split into two eight-team pools at the Brier, with four in each making the playoff round. There is also a placement draw for teams that don’t make the playoffs.

The B.C. champs will close out the round robin with games tomorrow against Nova Scotia and the Northwest Territories, both 2-3.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

Just Posted

Waters: Myopic speculation tax could bring down more than house prices

Unintended consequences of the new tax could affect other parts of Kelowna, West Kelowna economies

Father killed before baby shower, Kelowna jury hears

Waylon Jackson was preparing for his youngest child’s baby-shower when the fatal altercation started

Kelowna homelessness fundraiser raises $55,000

The annual Strides to End Homelessness is a fundraiser for Kelowna’s Gospel Mission

Construction starts at Kelowna’s first downtown residential high-rise

The 20-storey Ella tower, at Lawrence Avenue and Ellis Street, will take 21 months to build

Kelowna’s mayor says he’ll talk to B.C.’s premier about speculation tax

Colin Basran is reiterating his concern about “unintended disastrous consequences”

UPDATE: Woman arrested following suspicious blaze in West Kelowna

Emergency crews were called to a structure fire on Webber Road, Tuesday morning

Police watchdog launches probe into RMCP investigation of Colten Boushie’s death

The 22-year-old was shot on a Saskatchewan farm in 2016

B.C. high school championships set to tip-off in Langley

All four defending champions — Walnut Grove, Rick Hansen, Brentwood College and BC Christian Academy — in the mix at Langley Events Centre

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Rockets dress like Cherry to promote organ donation

Kelowna will wear limited edition Don Cherry-like jerseys Saturday which will be auctioned off

Kelowna foursome earns first win at Brier

Sean Geall rink defeats Newfoundland to run record to 1-4 at the Canadian championship in Regina

Province releasing results of rural education report ‘shortly’

That follows heated demands from a local MLA, school districts and municipal politicians

OSO presents the masterworks of a prodigy

Taking the stage alongside the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra is 12-year-old pianist Kevin Chen

Head-on collision closes Hwy. 1 west of Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are on scene of the collision that sent five to hospital

Most Read