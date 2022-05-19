Kelowna goaltender in prestigious Telus Cup tournament

Wilson Maxfield went 5-1 in playoffs to lead team to national championships

A local goaltender is representing the Okanagan at the prestigious Telus Cup.

The Telus Cup is a hockey tournament featuring the six best AAA midget teams in the country and Kelowna’s Wilson Maxfield helped lead his team to the dance.

Maxfield is in his second season with the Notre Dame Hounds of the Saskatchewan Male AAA Hockey League (SMAAAHL). He led his team to the SMAAAHL championships and a birth to the Telus Cup by going 16-5 in the regular season and 5-1 in the playoffs.

The 17-year old stepped his game up in the playoffs, recording a .918 save percentage and a goals-against-average of 2.34.

Before joining the Hounds AAA team, Maxfield played with their U-17 prep team and with the U-16 Okanagan Rockets back in the 2019-2020 season.

Through the first three round robin games at the Telus Cup, Notre Dame is 1-1-1. In a game-and-a-half of action, Maxfield has an overtime loss but has made 37 saves on 43 shots.

At tournament, each team plays each other once in round robin play and the top four teams play in the semi-finals. With their 1-1-1 record, Maxfield and the Hounds sit third in the standings.

Notre Dame concludes the round robin tonight (Thursday) at 5 p.m. Pacific time and on Friday (May 20) at 2 p.m. The semi-finals take place on Saturday (May 21) while the gold medal game takes place on Sunday, May 22 at 6:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on TSN.

The Telus Cup is being held in Okotoks, Alberta.

