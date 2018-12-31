Vernon skip Megan McGillivray shows extreme focus while delivering a stone on Sunday afternoon. (John K. White/Morning Star) Delta skip Sarah Daniels calls off the sweepers Sunday afternoon. (John K. White/Morning Star)

Kelowna goes to BC Junior Curling semi-finals

At the 2019 BC Junior Curling Championships Kelowna will play again Dec.31

Round robin play has come to a close at the 2019 BC Junior Curling Championships at Vernon Curling Club.

The three junior men’s and three junior women’s teams progressing to the playoffs include former B.C., Canadian and World Junior Champions as well as Vernon’s hometown favourites.

Langley and Victoria’s Team Tardi (Tyler Tardi, Sterling Middleton, Matthew Hall, Alex Horvath) finished round robin play at the top of the junior men’s standings with six wins and one loss. The team will progress directly to the final, where they will look to become BC Champions for a third year in a row.

Team Tardi will face the winner of the junior men’s semifinal, which is taking place on Dec. 31 at 3 p.m. Royal City’s Team Sato (Hayato Sato, Joshua Miki, Dawson Ballard, Troy Chong) and Vernon, Kelowna and Invermere’s Team Colwell (Erik Colwell, Logan Miron, Ben Morin, Tyler Powell), came second and third in the round robin with five wins and two losses apiece, and will face each other in the semifinal.

Delta Thistle’s Team Daniels (Sarah Daniels, Kayla MacMillan, Jessica Humphries, Sarah Loken) finished round robin play at the top of the junior women’s standings with six wins and one loss. As with Team Tardi, Team Daniels will progress directly to the final.

The junior women’s semifinal, which is taking place on Dec. 31 at 10 a.m. and will see Victoria’s Team Reese-Hansen (Taylor Reese-Hansen, Catera Park, Jordan Koster, Sydney Brilz) face Vernon’s Team McGillivray (Megan McGillivray, Jaelyn Cotter, Katelyn McGillivray, Cassidy Schwaerzle) for a spot in the final. Both teams had five wins and two losses in round robin play.

The junior women’s final will be taking place at 10 a.m. on Jan. 1, with the junior men’s final following on the same day at 3 p.m. PT. Both finals will be livestreamed on cbcsports.ca and broadcast on Shaw Spotlight.

Live scores and schedules are available at playdowns.curlbc.ca. The event is free for spectators to attend.

