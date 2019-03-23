Kelowna golf course ready and open for spring business

Two Eagles Golf Course opened Saturday, more to come

Two Eagles Golf Course in West Kelowna opened its doors Saturday morning.

The Okanagan had a good run of straight sunny weather earlier this week, but mother nature comes around and delivers rain and clouds for the foreseeable future. Environment Canada forecasts a mixture of clouds, breaks of sun, rain, and even more snow in Kelowna over the next seven days.

But with spring here, Two Eagles were ready to let golfers onto the greens.

“We scheduled 190 players on the first day, and we’re booked solid until about 5 o’clock,” said Two Eagles golf pro Ethan Danish.

While most of the remaining golf courses are waiting another week or two to let golfers on to the greens, Two Eagles were given the go ahead earlier in the week.

“Good drainage helped the course, we opened the range on Wednesday and got the go ahead for the course on Thursday.”

It’s no surprise that the burst of sun earlier in the week got the golfers ready to break out the clubs, said Derek Nicolson, golf pro at Golf Centre Kelowna Driving Range.

The Range has been open for a week, and golfers are getting anxious for the full experience.

“The courses are eager to open,” said Nicolson. “But you gotta be careful, because you can cause a lot of damage (if the conditions aren’t right).”

Avid golfers in the Okanagan can start at The Golf Centre Driving Range or at Two Eagles while they wait for more Okanagan courses to open within the next few weeks.

Black Mountain Golf Course is projecting a open date around April 5.

Both the courses and the avid golfers will hope the sun returns, and the rain stays away, so they can start the season as soon as possible.

