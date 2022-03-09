Kelowna golf courses set to open soon

Spring is in the air in Kelowna, and with it, comes the reopening of local golf courses.

Capital News reached out to a number of pro shops throughout the area to find out just when golfers will be able to get back on the tee.

Kelowna Golf and Country Club

The only private course within Kelowna, located in Glenmore, will be opening on March 17. An email blast will be sent out to members.

Black Mountain Golf Club

Black Mountain, nestled in the valley of three large surrounding hills off of Hwy. 33, said nothing is set in stone yet, but are hoping to open the first week of April.

Kelowna Springs Golf Club

Kelowna Springs, found in the northeast end of Kelowna and playing among seven spring-fed lakes, will be opening in mid-March. A notice will be sent out to the public and members.

Two Eagles Golf Course and Academy

This West Kelowna course, featuring 19 Okanagan Grill and Bar, is opening this Friday, March 11. The range is open.

Predator Ridge Golf Club

Located just outside of Vernon, Predator Ridge’s 36 holes of championship golf is set to open on April 8.

19 Greens Putting Course

The pinnacle of mini-putting with both a natural grass putting course and astroturf mini-golf, 19 Greens is expected to open in the month of May.

A number of driving ranges in the area are already open for business, including The Golf Centre, and Kelowna Driving Range which opened last week.