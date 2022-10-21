Kelowna golf courses are starting to close for the season (Photo - Jordy Cunningham)

Kelowna golf courses starting to close for the season

Most courses are still open but are expected to close over the next few weeks

With colder weather and winter conditions on the way, golf courses are starting to close for the season around Kelowna.

While some courses have already shut down for the year, the majority of courses have no date in place and closing for the season is weather-dependent.

Predator Ridge Resort, between Lake Country and Vernon, was the first to close for the season as their last day was Oct. 16.

Tower Ranch Golf and Country Club is hosting their final weekend this weekend as their last day is Saturday, Oct. 22.

Despite the rain in the forecast around town for the majority of the next week, most courses are going to try to stay open for the last week of October. West Kelowna’s Shannon Lake Golf Course is likely to have their last day on Sunday, Oct. 30 while East Kelowna’s Gallagher’s Canyon will be on the 31st.

Most courses around town including Sunset Ranch, Black Mountain, Kelowna Springs, and Shadow Ridge are weather-dependent on when they will close for the winter.

Two Eagles Golf Course in West Kelowna is also weather-dependent but power carts will be done for the season after the 30th. Starting on the 31st, golfers will only be able to walk to course. They will also be hosting shotgun starts at 11 a.m.

Capital News will keep up-to-date as courses close for the season.

