Kelowna golfer heading to U.S. Women’s Open

Kelowna’s Megan Osland will compete at the U.S. Women’s open in South Carolina May 30. Photo: contributed

Kelowna golfer Megan Osland is heading to the prestigious Women’s U.S. Open.

After winning a 36-hole qualifier in Florida on May 6, Osland secured her spot in the LGPA’s longest running tournament. She finished four-under to book her ticket to one of the LGPA’s biggest major golf championships.

Osland will be the fourth Canadian to qualify for the Open, joining Quebec’s Celeste Dao, Victoria’s Naomi Ko, and Canada’s top-ranked golfer Brooke Henderson.

READ MORE: Kelowna Judo Club celebrates annual tournament

READ MORE: Kelowna golfer ready for upcoming LPGA season

With a strong finish to 2018, Osland competed in 12 events and made five cuts. The KSS grad and San Jose State University alum will look to add to her career with a strong result at the Open which runs May 30 to June 2 at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.

READ MORE: Indoor baseball facility opens in Kelowna

The Women’s U.S. Open began in 1946 and has the biggest purse in women’s golf at $5 million.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.