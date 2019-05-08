Kelowna’s Megan Osland will compete at the U.S. Women’s open in South Carolina May 30. Photo: contributed

Kelowna golfer heading to U.S. Women’s Open

Megan Osland is set to compete May 30

Kelowna golfer Megan Osland is heading to the prestigious Women’s U.S. Open.

After winning a 36-hole qualifier in Florida on May 6, Osland secured her spot in the LGPA’s longest running tournament. She finished four-under to book her ticket to one of the LGPA’s biggest major golf championships.

Osland will be the fourth Canadian to qualify for the Open, joining Quebec’s Celeste Dao, Victoria’s Naomi Ko, and Canada’s top-ranked golfer Brooke Henderson.

READ MORE: Kelowna Judo Club celebrates annual tournament

READ MORE: Kelowna golfer ready for upcoming LPGA season

With a strong finish to 2018, Osland competed in 12 events and made five cuts. The KSS grad and San Jose State University alum will look to add to her career with a strong result at the Open which runs May 30 to June 2 at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.

READ MORE: Indoor baseball facility opens in Kelowna

The Women’s U.S. Open began in 1946 and has the biggest purse in women’s golf at $5 million.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Judo Club celebrates annual tournament
Next story
Rugby fundraiser returns to Kelowna for 37th year

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Overcast skies are clearing, warm temperatures continue

Environment Canada is calling for high temperatures, clear skies and sun all week starting tomorrow

BC Tree Fruits Cooperative purchase land in Kelowna for new facility

BCTFC said Old Vernon Road facility will have state-of-the-art packing lines, a cidery and more

Rugby fundraiser returns to Kelowna for 37th year

The Ensign Cup is back May 11

First Urban Jars franchisee offers prepped meals, snacks in Kelowna

Katie Smith launched the first Urban Jars franchise in Kelowna about three weeks ago

West Kelowna man charged with hunting out of season

Guenter Wilcsek had his first court appearance Tuesday and will be in court again May 21

Royal baby’s name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

Buckingham Palace has released the name of Meghan and Harry’s baby boy

Gay men can now donate blood after 3 months of abstinence: Health Canada

The deferral period was first reduced to one year in 2016, from five years

‘A dream:’ Meghan, Harry present royal newborn to the public

Baby Sussex’s name has yet to be announced

Court hears paramedic feared for safety of first responders at Vancouver Island murder scene

Paramedic told everyone to ‘get out’ after hearing the word ‘kill’ from the bathroom

Emergency alert system to be tested today across B.C. in third trial

Mobile devices, TV programs and radio stations will be disrupted at 1:55 p.m.

Vernon students release Salmon Fry into 6 Mile Creek

The total sockeye fry released to date is 1.1 million into 6 Mile Creek and 4 million into Okanagan Lake.

Man who took Salmon Arm RCMP on wild chase sentenced

Accused pleads guilty to flight from peace officer, driving while prohibited

Shuswap rescuers use swift water skills in search of missing Kamloops man

Search and rescue group plunge into cold, raging river as part of regular training

Get yourself a Big Mac and give back with McDonald’s on McHappy Day

$1 from every Big Mac, Happy Meal and hot McCafe drink will go to charity

Most Read