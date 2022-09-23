Kelowna golfer overcomes the elements to swing to PGA of BC title

Mark Kitts holds the Dick Munn Memorial trophy for the second time as he wins the 2022 Srixon/Cleveland Golf PGA of BC Club Professional Championship. (PGA of BC/Submitted)

Drive for show, putt for dough.

That was certainly the motto for Kelowna-based golfer Mark Kitts, when he knocked in a 15-footer on the final hole to win the 2022 PGA of BC Club Professional Championship at Fairview Mountain Golf Club in Oliver on Sept. 20.

Kitts, the head pro at Shadow Ridge, walked to the eighteenth tee on the final hole of the two-day tournament tied with one of his two playing partners, with the other just one stroke behind. All were on the green with a chance to birdie, though Kitts was the only one to convert.

It was the 38-year-old’s second time raising the Dick Munn Memorial Trophy, handed out to the golfer that wins the PGA of BC’s club pro tournament each year. He first won in 2019 right in his hometown, at Kelowna Golf & Country Club, by one stroke over Dave Zibrik – who also came second to Kitts this time around.

Scores were much higher this time around than in 2019, with Kitts taking home the top prize at -2. It was a challenge all week for the 45 club pros, who battled winds up to 50 km/hr and fast green speeds.

“The wind was tough, golf course was in great shape but I hit it well and putted great all week,” said Kitts. “Fairview Mountain is such a great track and it feels great to be able to win this tournament here.

“It’s an honour to be able to call myself a PGA of BC CPC champion again.”

he is just the fourth PGA of BC player to win multiple Club Professional Championships.

For his efforts, Kitts took him the $2,700 winner’s share of the $15,000 purse.

