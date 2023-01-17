Kelowna’s Megan Osland shot a -6 (210) on her way to her first tournament victory of the season. (Megan Osland Golf/Facebook)

Kelowna’s Megan Osland shot a -6 (210) on her way to her first tournament victory of the season. (Megan Osland Golf/Facebook)

Kelowna golfer starts year with tournament win in Arizona

Osland collected one eagle and 13 birdies through three rounds to earn the tournament win

A Kelowna golfer started the year off strong by teeing off on her competition and cruising to a tournament victory.

Kelowna’s Megan Osland won The Cactus Tour’s first event of the season by seven strokes at Riverview Golf Club in Sun City, Arizona last weekend (Jan. 13-15).

Osland shot a -6 (210 strokes) through the tournament’s three rounds to win the event. She was the only golfer in the field to shoot two rounds under par (73, 68, 69). Throughout the tournament, she collected one eagle and 13 birdies.

With the win, Osland won $1,800.

READ MORE: Top of their class at the mid-term: 3 Kelowna Rockets make list for top skaters in North America

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets Cristall, Price to play on biggest stage at top CHL prospects game

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Girls golfGolfKelownaLocal Sports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vernon coach helps Penticton/Kamloops club slide out silver medal game
Next story
THE MOJ: ‘Legend’ not too strong a word for Gino, an all-time Canuck

Just Posted

Shelter costs in Kelowna only differ by $78/month between renters and owners. (@khzny/Twitter)
Under $80 difference between rent, mortgage prices in Kelowna the smallest in Canada

Anti-COVID mandate protesters at Stuart Park in downtown Kelowna Jan. 29, 2022 (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)
City of Kelowna looks to purge ‘Freedom Rally’ protesters from Stuart Park

Country star Lee Brice is bringing his ‘Beer Drinking Opportunity’ tour to Kelowna in April. (@Leebrice/Instagram)
Country music star Lee Brice coming to Kelowna

(Black Press file photo)
Update: Suspect arrested after assault on Kelowna taxi driver