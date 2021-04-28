Kelowna golfer to compete in US Women’s Open

Kelowna golfer Megan Osland is heading back to the US Women’s Open.

It’s one of the LPGA tour’s four major tournaments, something that every professional golfer aspires to win.

Monday, she earned one of the two spots available by playing in a one-day 36 hole US Women’s Open golf qualifier held at the Oceanside Country Club in Ormond Beach, Fla.

The field consisted of 60 women from all over the world vying for the two spots at this qualifier. Osland shot one-under-par in the first round leaving her two back of the leader Helen Kreuzer from Germany. Playing in the same group, Osland started the second round with four pars and then made four birdies in a row.

She ended the 36 hole one-day qualifier at two-under-par to secure a spot at the US Women’s Open. Osland finished two strokes back of the other qualifier Kim Metraux of Switzerland.

This year’s US Women’s Open is being held at The Olympic Club in San Francisco June 3-6.

Florida has been great for Osland. Last week, she beat 10-time LPGA tournament winner Paula Creamer by two strokes to win an event at the Hawks Landing Golf Course in Orlando.

This is two US Women’s Open qualifier berths in a row for Osland – the last US Women’s Open that had qualifying rounds was in 2019 due to COVID. She played in the one in Bradenton, Fla. that she won shooting rounds of 68 and 70. Osland, however, missed the cut at the 2019 US Women’s Open championship held at the Country Club of Charleston in South Carolina.

Wednesday, Osland will be in Arkansas to play in a Women’s All Pro Tournament being held at the Hot Springs Country Club. Due to the date the US Open qualifier was held, she is unable to play a practice round before teeing it up at 8:20 a.m.

