Kelowna’s Lucia Jakub competes at 2019 Elite Canada in women’s artistic gymnastics at the Centre sportif de Gatineau in Quebec. (Photo: Antoine Saito/GymCan)

Kelowna gymnastics star grabs exclusive spot in Candian High Performance Program

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s Lucia Jakab is one of 28 women in Canada to qualify

After an injury withheld her for almost a year, Kelowna gymnast Lucia Jakab’s tireless work has earned her a prestigious spot at The Canadian High Performance Gymnastics Program.

Missing out on the qualifying competition due to her injury, Jakab focused her efforts on her recovery. Along with her coaches, she submitted a video audition to the selection committee that was accepted and made her one of only 28 women in Canada to qualify for the program.

The Canadian High Performance Gymnastics Program is the preferred pathway for athletes aspiring towards the National team and looks to lead gymnasts in their pursuit for excellence at the highest international levels.

READ MORE: Okanagan College sees silver lining after first-ever PacWest basketball playoffs

READ MORE: Rockets lose defenceman for season after shoulder surgery

Jakab, a member of the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre in Kelowna with coaches Sergei Chelest and Yohandy Diaz, worked her way back from her injury to be accepted into the program’s Senior level, the highest in international gymnastics.

After her acceptance into program, Jakab and her coaches now prepare for the National Championships in Québec later this year.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

gymnastics

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Slumping Vancouver Canucks missing three key players at practice

Just Posted

Body armour, weapons and illicit drugs seized in Kelowna RCMP raid of Rutland home

Ten people were taken into custody after RCMP search property Feb. 28

Car crashes into light pole on Harvey Avenue

Emergency crews are on scene of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna

Canadian reggae group, The Boom Booms, reunite for special show in Kelowna

The Boom Booms are a reggae band from Vancouver, B.C.

At least six patios already open in the Central Okanagan

List is subject to change based on weather

Kelowna gymnastics star grabs exclusive spot in Candian High Performance Program

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s Lucia Jakab is one of 28 women in Canada to qualify

Kelowna volunteer wants to comfort, encourage Kelowna’s homeless

George Pierce is a volunteer at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society

B.C. mayor avoids shaking hands with federal minister amid COVID-19 fears

It’s reasonable to think about not shaking hands, says B.C.’s provincial health officer

UPDATE: Former B.C. Scouts leader charged with child porn had ‘direct contact’ with children

Charges were sworn against Edward Johannas Vandeyck on Feb. 28

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

B.C. government proposes paid leave for domestic abuse, sexual violence victims

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Sagmoen sentencing date set in Vernon

A North Okanagan man found guilty of assaulting sex trade worker to be sentenced in April

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

Salmon Arm RCMP investigate break in followed by overdose

Prescription drugs stolen in incident at downtown business

B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after boy, 8, wins $200 cannabis prize

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3

Most Read