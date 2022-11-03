Kelowna Karate and Fitness dominates dojo at Western Canadian Championships

Athletics from Kelowna Karate and Fitness dominated the dojo at the Western Canadian Karate Championships in Chilliwack last weekend.
The club sent 30 competitors, who brought home a total of 55 medals (34 gold, nine silver, 12 bronze), the most medals in Western Canada.
“Remarkable results individually and collectively for the Kelowna Karate dojo, I couldn’t be more proud,” said Kelowna Karate and Fitness owner and head instructor Paul Atkin. “Not an easy task at this high level of competition to have so many athletes come home with these incredible accomplishments.”
Three of the athletes won the top competitor in their divisions for their efforts. In the adult male division, Atkin took home three gold medals. Tyson Cragg also won three gold medals in the male junior division while Kaela Linsdell won two gold medals in the female junior division.
Here’s the list of all the competitors what they won:
Paul Atkin- Gold Kata, Gold Kumite, Gold Team Kumite, Male Athlete Award
Tyson Cragg- Gold Kata, Gold Kumite, Junior Male Athlete Award
Kaela Linsdell- Gold Kata, Gold Kumite, Junior Female Athlete Award
Sho Baker- Gold Kumite, Gold Team Kata, Silver Kata
Bodo Papke- Gold Kumite, Gold Team Kumite
Trevor Baker- Gold Kata, Gold Kumite
Alexander Rugina- Gold Kata, Gold Kumite
Tyrel Heredia Ribalkin- Gold Kata, Gold Kumite
Alessia Plaxton- Gold Kata, Gold Kumite
Oliver Renz- Gold Kata, Gold Kumite
Mervin Guilderson- Gold Kata, Gold Team Kata
Liam Friesen- Gold Team Kumite, Silver Kata, Bronze Kumite
Shayne Friesen- Gold Team Kumite, Silver Kumite
Merlyn Guilderson- Gold Kata, Silver Kumite
Max Guilderson- Gold Team Kata, Bronze Kata, Bronze Kumite
Adam Stanfield- Gold Kumite, Bronze Kata
Dominic Plaxton- Gold Kata
Nash Bennett- Gold Kumite
James Huang- Silver Kata, Bronze Kumite
Kadence Favell- Silver Kumite, Bronze Kata
Yuma Nakamura- Silver Kumite, Bronze Kata
Theodore Speier- Silver Kata
Sofia Runzer- Silver Kata
Dan Favell- Bronze Kata, Bronze Kumite
Grayson Ogden- Bronze Kumite
Taiyo Baker- Bronze Kumite
Morgan Mitchell- Bronze Kumite
“We had some highlight reel achievements from our juniors to adults with their performances that even earned them double golds in their individual events.” said Atkin.
The group will be using this experience to try to qualify for the 2024 World Karate Championships in Japan.
