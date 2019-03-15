Kelowna Karate & Fitness impresses at local championships

It was an overall success for the Kelowna Karate & Fitness Inc. this past weekend at local spring championships.

The team from the Kelowna dojo collected 42 gold, 36 silver and 31 bronze medals, said head instructor and owner Paul Atkin.

“Overall the competition was very educational for some of our members as they have never competed and this really boosted up their confidence to challenge themselves,” said Atkin.

One member of the Kelowna dojo had a particularly successful weekend.

Eight-year-old Cayden Adlem won first place in a variety of events including kata, kihon ippon kumite, as well as first in team kata and team kumite, all main parts of karate training.

“Cayden did a phenomenal job and works so hard alongside his father in the dojo,” said Atkin. “Cayden takes his karate very serious for only being eight years old, but always try to exceed his best.”

The Kelowna spring championships are a starting point of the season with the Japanese Karate Association national championships scheduled in Montreal in May.

More information can be found at info@kelownakarate.ca.

