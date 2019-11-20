Kelowna karate stars bring home 24 medals from B.C. championships

Thirteen athletes from Kelowna Karate and Fitness performed strong at the provincials last weekend

Kelowna’s karate keeners are returning from an impressive showing at the B.C. championships last weekend.

At the JKA Provincial Karate Championships, 13 karatekas from Kelowna Karate and Fitness took home nearly 25 medals from the tournament, as well as Kelowna sensei Paul Atkin leading the charge being co-awarded the Sakurai Shihan Award and winning two silver medals in the men’s black belt division.

At the B.C. championships, which were held in Chilliwack, B.C., the Okanagan martial artists were awarded 12 gold medals, seven silver medals and five bronze medals.

The 13 winners from Kelowna Karate and Fitness include:

  • Tyson Craff — two gold medals (kata, kumite)
  • Shaila Thompson — two gold medals (kata, kumite)
  • Cayden Adlem — two gold medals (kata, kumite)
  • Geordie Adlem — one gold medal (kata), one silver medal (kumite)
  • Tyrel Ribalkin Heredia — one gold medal (kata), one silver medal (kumite), one team silver medal (kumite)
  • Kaela Linsdell — one gold medal (kata), one silver (kumite)
  • Liam Friesen — one gold medal (kata), one bronze medal (kumite)
  • Giovanni Rivera — one gold (kumite), one bronze medal (kata)
  • Yuma Nakamura — one gold medal (kata)
  • Jake Hooson — one silver (kata), one bronze medal (kumite)
  • Franklin Liu — one silver (kata) one bronze medal (kumite)
  • Sebastian Schell — one bronze medal (kumite)

The Kelowna Karate and Fitness team will next compete at the JKA Fall Gasshuku this weekend.

