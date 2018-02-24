Daniel Loban (at right) celebrates his silver medal at the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games on Feb. 23. Kelowna’s Xander Appels, at left, won the bronze. Kristi Patton/Black Press

Kelowna, Lake Country boarders hit B.C. Games podium

Snowboarders from Lake Country and Kelowna walked away with medals at the Kamloops 2018 B.C. Winter Games on the first day of competition.

Daniel Loban, from Lake Country, took a silver medal and Xander Appels, from Kelowna won bronze in the male snowboard cross. North Vancouver’s Zakk Harman won the gold.

Related: Gold for Kelowna skier at B.C. Games

“I’m pretty stoked. I made a slip up in the finals but I still came away with silver, other than that I was flawless through qualifications,” said Loban about finishing in second. “At the end of the day I got a silver medal and I am not mad about it.”

