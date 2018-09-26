Kelowna martial artist wins Featherweight Champion title belt

Kelowna martial artist, Marlan Hall earned black eyes, bruises on his shins and a sprained ankle when he took the Battlefield Fight League Amateur Featherweight Champion title on Saturday night.

“I usually don’t get beat up too much in the fights,”Hall said. “I enjoy looking like this. I like the black eyes. It feels like hard work went into it, it doesn’t feel like I just went in there and obliterated a guy, I had to push myself and was actually in a fight.”

Hall has been training since he was 13 years old after he was approached by Clarence Louie, Chief of the Osoyoos Indian Band to take part in a fight in the U.S. Ever since he has been hooked on the adrenaline rush he gets from the fighting.

Having the belt wrapped around his waist at the Hard Rock Casino Vancouver in Coquitlam, and accomplishing his goal, the fighter broke into tears.

“I started crying. I didn’t realize I was crying. My body was crying but my mind was saying this is my moment. The weekend was a rollercoaster of emotions. I am so glad it went in my favour… I kept thinking oh my God, I finally did it.”

With his coaches, Justin Aujla-Feldt and Rob Pelletier by his side Hall completed his 12th fight, holding a record of nine and three as a featherweight weighing in at 145 pounds.

The 23 year old plans to defend his title next year and go pro after giving his body some time to rest.

