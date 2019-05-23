Kelowna Memorial Cup host committee visits 2019 Memorial Cup in Halifax. (From left) Festivals Kelowna’s Renata Mills, committee chair Tom Dyas, committee manager Jillian Wagner, Rockets owners’ Bruce Hamilton Anne-Marie Hamilton, Gavin Hamilton and chair of Tourism Kelowna Board Thom Killingsworth. Photo: contributed

Kelowna Memorial Cup committee visits 2019 tournament in Halifax

The committee wants to get a first-hand look at how the tournament is organzied

The Kelowna Memorial Cup Host Committee is getting some pointers from this years’ tournament in Halifax.

In preparation for the tournament coming to Kelowna in 2020, the committee is looking to catch firsthand the level of organization and community involvement that’s being put into 2019 tournament on the east coast.

“We are so grateful for the opportunity to have observed all the planning that goes into producing an event of this calibre,” said committee chair Tom Dyas.

“Our goal this week is to learn all we can to create a plan that will make the 2020 Memorial Cup in Kelowna an even more incredible and memorable experience foe the teams, fans and the community.”

The tournament in Halifax has added off-ice activities to the Memorial Cup experience including hockey-themed games, live concerts featuring Nova Scotia artists and displays from the Canadian military.

“We have attended all of the games and have seen the high level of energy continue to build all week,” said Dyas.

“It has truly been an electric atmosphere, and one we plan to duplicate and even exceed in Kelowna.”

Information on tickets for the 2020 Memorial Cup are available at kelownarockets.ca.

