Cole Bernier riding his Bowhead bike on In-N-Out Burger in Squamish with pro rider Rémy Métailler. (Cole Bernier/Submitted)

Kelowna mountain biker with spinal cord injury shreds Squamish classic with pro rider

Kelowna’s Cole Bernier rode his adaptive electric bike on In-N-Out Burger with Rémy Métailler

A mountain bike rider with a spinal cord injury from Kelowna rode a gnarly trail in Squamish with one of the world’s best shredders, Rémy Métailler.

Cole Bernier suffered a spinal cord injury after a work-related incident in 2015, and is now paralyzed from the waist down, but has not slowed down at all.

“I am fortunate enough to have equipment that allows me to ride the places I do,” said Bernier to Capital News, after riding the iconic In-N-Out Burger trail in Squamish, B.C.

Métailler, a professional mountain biker living in Whistler, posted a video of the Squamish ride on YouTube with the title

‘I can’t believe he rode down that on this!’

Bernier is kitted out in an electric three-wheeled Bowhead bike that allows him to ride the gnarliest trails around.

“The access that these bikes allow me to gain to get outdoors as a disabled athlete is just incredible… I truly could not imagine life without my Bowhead Reach,” said Bernier.

Bernier has been a multi-sport athlete his entire life. Rather than quitting, he adapted his gear to accommodate his disability. He now competes in an adaptive mountain biking, is a sitkier (sit-skiing), cross-fit athlete and surfer.

By being visible and active in the community, Bernier hopes to raise awareness about the reality and possibilities of being a disabled athlete.

READ MORE: Kelowna paraclimber training and fundraising to become world’s best

