A Kelowna over 60s soccer team took to the field in Mexico Jan. 30 and Feb. 2.

Kelowna oldtimers embrace Mexican friendlies

Eighteen over 60 players play a pair of games against a team from Zihuatanejo, Mexico.

Sun, sand and soccer.

Eighteen soccer players from Kelowna, all in the over-60 age category, enjoyed a sample of all three recently on a trip to Zihuatanejo, Mexico.

The Canadian men played a pair of friendlies against a local team in the same age bracket on Jan. 30 and Feb. 2.

Kelowna’s oldtimers won the first game 2-o, then lost the second to an over-60 team—consisting of select players in the area—by a score of 6-3.

“The first game ceremonies were impressive, with the playing of the national anthems of both countries, and the local mayor welcoming the Canadians,” said Kelowna team manager John Ugyan.

“He joked that he was surprised that there were no ambulances at the field, based on the aged crews that would be playing in the hot weather.”

There was a small contingent of Canadian fans, mostly wives cheering noisily for the Canadians throughout both games. The Canadian and Mexican flags fluttered from the posts near the fields.

After the second game, the Canadian players gave the surprised and very pleased Mexicans their red and white Canada jerseys.

The two sides shared a meal and drinks after both games, during which the players became better acquainted. There were many small gifts exchanged as well.

“Overall the event was a total success in developing long term friendships between the two countries, and as a basis for similar events each future year,” added Ugyan. “And the local Chamber of Commerce is anxious to discuss a sister city status with Kelowna as well.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Appeals by 45 Russian athletes against Olympic bans rejected
Next story
VIDEO: Virtue and Moir lead Canada into 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Just Posted

Feature Friday: Wine war puts Okanagan vintners in a tough position

Notley’s actions derided, called ‘childish, foolish’

More aircraft maintenance spaces at Okanagan College created

Partnership between government, college and private sector funds new training spots

Kelowna tech entrepreneur dies suddenly

Family and friends are mourning the loss of Kelowna businessman Josh Zieske

Rising Okanagan snowpack raises flooding concerns

Snowpack level in Okanagan 131 per cent of normal

Making a tech connection in Kelowna

Advanced education minister meets with animation program students and tech officials in Kelowna

VIDEO: Virtue and Moir lead Canada into 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Pair leads Canada’s largest Winter Olmpics team into PyeongChang stadium

BREAKING: Suspicious package shuts down Air Canada flight in Comox

Passengers removed from Flight 8306 to Vancouver

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

36 per cent of Canadians surveyed lied about financial matter to partner: poll

Survey found participants aged 18 to 34 were more likely to be victims of financial infidelity — at 47 per cent

Old Dominon on top in Canada as they roll into the South Okanagan

Old Dominion brings blend of old-fashioned country charm, lyrical wit and rock ‘n’ roll grit

Appeals by 45 Russian athletes against Olympic bans rejected

The ‘Olympic Athletes from Russia’ will compete in neutral uniforms under the Olympic flag

Letter: Horgan is in the minors, playing slow-pitch

Kelowna letter-writer says the battle between BC and Alberta is being won by Alberta

Olympics alert: Penticton’s Naude qualifies for finals in second place

Penticton moguls skier Andi Naude at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics

B.C. racetrack accident leaves two injured men lying on the track for 20 minutes

Driver seriously injured at Cloverdale’s Fraser Downs racetrack

Most Read