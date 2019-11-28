Kelowna Olympian added to UBC Okanagan coaching staff

Kelowna Olympian Malindi Elmore has been hired as the cross-country and endurance coach at UBC Okanagan. (Contributed/UBC Okanagan)

A Canadian champion, an Olympian, a World Champion and now a member of UBC Okanagan’s coach staff.

Kelowna’s Malindi Elmore has been added to the professional ranks at UBCO as the school’s new cross-county and endurance coach. With 20 years of experience in track and field, cross country and road racing, Elmore’s steady resume will spearhead UBCO’s growing cross country and running programs.

“I am thrilled to join UBCO Heat as the new cross country and endurance coach,” said Elmore.

“UBCO offers amazing opportunities for student-athletes to pursue their academic goals, while also offering excellent training and racing opportunities in endurance running.”

Since starting her running career at Kelowna Secondary, Elmore has advanced as a champion in B.C. high school racing, a record holder at Stanford University and is aiming for a spot with Team Canada at the the 2020 Olympics.

UBC Okanagan running programs have been elevated since joining the U Sports league, the highest level of amateur competition in the country.

The level of competition and the talent that the Okanagan can recruit has Elmore thrilled about the possibilities of the sport at UBCO.

“I look forward to working with both current and future student-athletes to move UBCO towards its goal of Canada West and U SPORTS podium performances,” said Elmore.

Elmore was inducted into the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame in 2017 and her recent work with the Okanagan Athletic Club placed her as a 2019 finalist for B.C’s Female Coach of the Year award.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have someone of Malindi’s calibre and personality join the varsity sport family at UBCO,” said UBCO athletic director Tom Huisman.

“A proven winner on and off her many fields of competition, she has an infectious athlete-centered approach that we know will help bring the best out of our student-athletes and the team as a whole.”

Elmore will begin her new role with UBC Okanagan in 2020.

