Kelowna Owls advance to B.C. provincial championships

KSS battles for top spot as Vernon finishes 4th and Kelowna Christian grabs 3rd

Kelowna’s Johnathon Haughton helped lead the KSS Owls to the 2020 B.C. Boys Basketball Provincials Finals. (Photo: Vancouver Sports Pictures)

The Kelowna Owls will once again play for the B.C. provincial championships.

After a second place finish last year, KSS will play a familiar foe in the 2020 AAAA finals Saturday night after rolling through their semifinal competition, the Handsworth Royals, in a 84-54 victory.

Kelowna’s Hunter Simson and Ajay Gill both had 16 points in the semifinals victory.

The Owls will take on the No. 1 seed Burnaby South Rebels in the tournament championships. In three matches played this year, the Rebels won two games including a 82-55 win in February at the Interior Savings Western Canada Tournament.

The #BC4ABoysBBall Championship Game is set as Kelowna and Burnaby South will battle for the title. Join us tomorrow at 8:15pm in the Arena Bowl or stream live on @TFSETV. pic.twitter.com/dpFI1oKNRC — Langley Events Centre (@LangleyEvents) March 7, 2020

In the AAA division, Vernon Secondary was only one basket away from punching a ticket to their respective championships, but the Panthers fell in the dying minutes to the G.W. Graham Grizzlies to miss advancing to the finals.

The Panthers would then finish 4th in the province after a tight 68-65 loss in the consolation finals to Sir Charles Tupper.

The Kelowna Christian School Knight’s offence was stuck in the mud in their semifinals 72-34 loss to the No.3 seed Unity Christian Flames.

The Knights were led by Jake Sabbagh’s 14 points and 19 rebounds, but the Okanagan team couldn’t keep up to the Flames hot offence and strict defence.

KSC would finish 3rd in the single-A division after an 88-56 win over the Fernie Falcons.

B.C. High School Basketball