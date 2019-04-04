Photo: Kelowna Paddle Centre

Kelowna paddle crews post strong finish at year’s first competition

Kelowna Paddle Centre had two teams compete in March Madness in Vancouver

The competitive paddling season has begun, and Kelowna Paddle Centre teams were strong in their return to the water.

Two crews competed in the six-person outrigger canoe event, March Madness, in Vancouver on March 30.

The first crew finished second in their heat with a 27 minute 51 second time, while the second crew placed sixth in their heat with a finish of 28 minutes and 42 seconds.

Kathy Montgomery noted that it was the first year the competition had sunny weather.

“It was a good experience,” said Montgomery. “We did better than we thought for the first race of the season. The boats felt great; smooth.”

The first crew consisted of Montgomery, Shannn Bliss, Sharon Taylor, Kerry Willis, Sandra Mowat and Tracy Sutton. While the second crew had Lyndell Levitt, Kelly Imada, Mowat, Willis, Montgomery and Sutton.

The paddlers will continue to train at Kelowna Paddle Centre for the remainder of the season.

