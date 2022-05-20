Kelowna Raiders crush Vernon Tigers

Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League; Raiders improve to 5-0 with 16-6 romp on the road

Vernon Tigers forward Jay Seaton (left) is kept at close range by Cody Cressman of the Kelowna Raiders during Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League play Thursday, May 19, in Vernon. The Raiders stayed undefeated by pasting the Tigers 16-6. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

The Kelowna Raiders stayed unbeaten in the Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League in convincing fashion Thursday, May 19.

The Raiders improved to 5-0 by visiting Vernon and dismantling the Tigers 16-6 at Kal Tire Place.

Andrew Garant led the Raiders with five goals and four assists while Darcy Rhodes enjoyed a seven-point game with 3+4.

Cory Seigner had 3+3, Tarrin Davies and Mark Wilson 2+2 each, Will McIntosh added a single and goalie Graham Cousins got in on the scoring, picking up a pair of assists. The Raiders scored four times with the man advantage.

Kelowna led 7-4 after 20 minutes and 13-5 heading into the third period.

Vernon, playing with just 15 runners, was led by Craig Bigsby with two goals and two assists. Jordy Barr scored twice, Brennan Plante had a goal and one helper and Chet Dennison also scored for the Tigers. Tristan Sailor pocketed three assists. The Tigers scored on both of their powerplay chances.

Vernon’s best player was goalie Josh Point, who was under constant siege in every period. Point finished the night with a 54-save effort, his best coming in the third when he robbed Davies on a cross-crease opportunity with a fantastic stick save.

Cousins came up with 28 saves for the Raiders.

Vernon drops to 1-2 on the year.

In Armstrong, Thursday, the Kamloops Rattlers spoiled the Shamrocks’ home opener with an 11-8 victory. Scoring details were not available at publishing time.

Armstrong is 1-2 on the year. The Rattlers improve to 3-2.

