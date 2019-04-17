The Kelowna Raiders return to the TOSLL April 26. File photo. Drew Hassard, of the Armstrong Shamrocks, checks Dwayne Briden, of the Kelowna Raiders. The Shamrocks swept the best-of-five Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League Rowcliffe Cup final with an 8-6 win Wednesday night at Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Contributed)

Kelowna Raiders primed for return

The lacrosse team re-joins Thompson Okanagan Senoir Lacrosse League April 26

In short, it was a successful off-season for the Kelowna Raiders lacrosse team.

It was also a long off-season.

The Raiders missed last season after having troubles being able to field a team.

Now, after the year-long break, the Raiders will return to the Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League, and are ready to reinsert themselves as a top competitor in the league.

“We’ve had a good pre-season, we got lots of new and younger guys,” said Raiders general manager Jules Morris.

“We’re going to be competitive, and the guys are really excited.”

READ MORE:Kelowna Curling Club to host 2020 mixed doubles, senior curling championships

Lacrosse has proved to be a tough sport to keep going in the Okanagan, as the Raiders needed to take last season off from the TOSLL.

Lacrosse players coming out of junior leagues will often move to the coast to get a more expanded lacrosse experience.

Morris said that the recruiting process was tough at first, but now that the team is set, the team and the players are excited to get back into a highly competitive, physical and local league.

“We’re in good shape, and it’s a really good feeling. We nailed down two thirds of the team from recruiting and guys that used to play with us. Our team is set to go.”

READ MORE: Ice Breaker tournament returns to Lake Country

READ MORE: Kelowna gearing up for 55+ BC Games

The Raiders start their season April 26 on the road, and play their first home game May 3 at Rutland Arena.

Morris said that they’re hoping to get fans involved, taking a marketing page out of the Kelowna Chief’s playbook to engage the community by offering a fun and local sport experience during the summer.

In the four-team league, Kelowna will redevelop old rivalries with the other teams—Vernon, Armstrong and Kamloops.

More information can be found at kelownaraiderslacrosse.com.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna Curling Club to host 2020 mixed doubles, senior curling championships
Next story
Rockets’ Korczak named to U18 Team Canada roster

Just Posted

Kelowna Fringe Fest gets new life

The Arts Council of the Okanagan delivers a newer local festival

Kelowna Raiders primed for return

The lacrosse team re-joins Thompson Okanagan Senoir Lacrosse League April 26

UPDATE: Power has been returned to Peachland

Peachlanders were without power since 10:40 a.m. this morning

Family holds memorial golf tournament for BC SPCA volunteer

The family of Amiee Parks will host a golf tourament and raise funds for the BC SPCA

Kelowna Curling Club to host 2020 mixed doubles, senior curling championships

It will be the 4th time Kelowna has hosted a world championships

Alleged Penticton gunman seen ‘angrily yelling’ before opening fire, witness says

One witness said she heard three bangs, the other said the alleged shooter walked right by him

Straight from Dehart

A Kelowna gardening entrepreneur strikes out on his own

Okanagan curler joining world champs – one event only

Vernon’s Jim Cotter to fill in at third for Sweden’s Niklas Edin rink at Grand Slam event in Saskatoon

Okanagan man accused of killing wife in 1986 to go to trial in 2020

Man accused of killing wife in Vernon on New Year’s Eve 1986 will have trial in Kelowna

Scam watch: Better Business Bureau says wait to donate to Notre Dame rebuild

Bureau says scammers take advantage of whatever is in the news

Concert to benefit Critteraid

Steve Rodgers will perform in Summerland on April 20

B.C.’s ‘Captain Maniac’ has seen close to 1,000 concerts since 1964, starting with The Beatles

Longtime drummer Colin Hartridge still gets his kicks hosting an internet radio show

Friend of alleged gunman in ‘absolute shock’ after four killed in Penticton

David Folstad, neighbour of alleged shooter John Brittain, said he’s a person you’d get to house sit

60% of British Columbians favour cannabis testing at work: poll

New survey also suggests most people satisfied with 19 being the legal age to buy, sell or consume

Most Read