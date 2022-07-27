Kelowna Raiders win Rowcliff Cup for first time since 2014

For the first time since 2014, the Kelowna Raiders are Rowcliff Cup champions.

After seven long years and a coupled cancelled seasons, the Raiders are back on top as they beat the Kamloops Rattlers in the best-of-three series 2-1.

“It feels great, especially being my first year full-time playing with the team,” said team captain Andrew Garant. “Kelowna has had such great opportunities to win this cup in the past and it was nice after seven long years of not winning to bring one back to Kelowna.”

The Raiders dominated all season long, including a perfect 8-0 regular season. In those eight games, they had a goal differential of +64 (101 goals for, 37 goals against). They lost their first game in the final series when Kamloops won game two.

“Kamloops gave us a little bit of a run in the finals,” said Garant. “It was a little bit of a wake-up call. We needed to turn it up an extra notch so when it came down to game three, that’s exactly what we did.”

And that is what they did, beating Kamloops 16-9 in game three to win the Rowcliff Cup. Garant, who was the league’s leading scorer, but didn’t score in a game for the first time all season in game two against Kamloops.

He was back to his usual self in game three.

On top of winning the championship, Garant dominated the Thompson-Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League. In 11 games (regular season and playoffs), he collected 96 points.

“I had a really good year,” said Garant. “I’ve been fortunate enough to play with some really good players on this Kelowna team.”

He also told Capital News during the season how excited he was back to be playing lacrosse again after it was shut down like most sports during the pandemic.

“I was hungry and I wanted to score goals,” said Garant. “I wanted to lead in goals, assist and points so those were personal goals that I had on myself that was nice to achieve.”

Halfway through the season, captain Sean Blake gave the captaincy to Garant, who’s already looking forward to next year.

“I’ll be back,” said Garant. “I’m ready to stay here long-term and I told our general manager this trophy is going to stay here for five, ten years now.”

Andrew Garant. (Contributed)

While he wants to help his team succeed, it’s bigger than that for Garant. He wants local junior and minor lacrosse to see this and grow the game.

“I want Kelowna minor to see this and the junior team to see that we play good lacrosse and it’s fun to win and to put in a little bit of hard work isn’t a bad thing either,” said Garant. “I want to grow the sport, not only in Kelowna but in the Okanagan.”

