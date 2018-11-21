Canucks Henrik and Daniel Sedin look on from the bench. At the Sedin’s last home game, the 50/50 jackpot surpassed $1 million. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Kelowna residents can join 50/50 raffle at Vancouver Canucks game

The raffle is open to all of B.C. for a guaranteed prize of at least $500,00 on Nov. 27.

People in Kelowna, and all over B.C., now have the chance to join the same 50/50 raffle as the hockey fans who’ll be at the Vancouver Canucks game on Nov. 27.

An online system will allow fans to join in and win the same jackpot as the fans at the game against the LA Kings. And for this special event, the jackpot is guaranteed to be at least $500,000.

RELATED: Kelowna lotto winner: ‘You never think it’s going to be you’

The 50/50 funds, which are expected to surpass $1 million, will go to support the Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

“This is an amazing opportunity for us to generate excitement and significant funds for charity,” said Paolo Aquilini, President of the Canucks for Kids Fund. “We have a great opportunity for fans to participate in history with one lucky fan winning a life changing prize. But more importantly, we have an unprecedented opportunity help children and families across B.C. who need the support.”

Canucks Sports and Entertainment is trying to set the largest North-American 50/50 jackpot record, a record that was previously set on Daniel and Henrik Sedin’s last game in April which reached $1.01 million.

Tickets can be purchased at www.nhl.com/canucks/fans/5050

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Coldstream woman selected as Canada West third Star of the Week

Just Posted

Okanagan College professors take new approach to ease textbook costs

Professors are looking to give students access to free online textbooks

Kelowna residents can join 50/50 raffle at Vancouver Canucks game

The raffle is open to all of B.C. for a guaranteed prize of at least $500,00 on Nov. 27.

Your guide to winter light ups around the Okanagan

From Vernon to Summerland, with a stop in Kelowna, we’ve found some activities for you to enjoy

Kelowna cyclist sent to hospital after colliding with truck

A woman was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning

Line-up set for 2019 Canadian Culinary Championships in Kelowna set

Eleven chefs from across the country have been selected for championships Feb. 1 and 2.

Feds give formal notice for law to end Canada Post strike

Trudeau government ready to legislate employees back to work after five weeks of rotating strikes

BC Ferries sees net earnings of $90M in second quarter

Net earnings are down as a result of lowering fares, adding more sailings to meet customer demand according to report

10 years jail for B.C. man who killed girlfriend with hammer, burned her body

Ryan Armstrong claimed in Chilliwack court to victim’s family the drug-addled crime was an accident

Morneau’s update bolsters struggling media with $600-million in tax measures

The program will likely cost the federal treasury about $45 million in 2019-20, rising to $165 million in 2023-24

Koi-munching otter avoids trap in Vancouver Chinese garden

Park staff have set up a trap with chicken and smeared a mat with fish oil, so far to no avail

Lower Mainland suspect identified in fatal northern B.C. hit and run

Suspect and seven other individuals believed involved located on Haida Gwaii

‘Bait and switch’ warning ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday

Competition Bureau of Canada is warning shoppers of illegal sale tactics

Legal battle ahead for suspended B.C. legislature executives

Public removal ‘very unfair,’ says veteran clerk Craig James

B.C. sees biggest spike in homicides across Canada, at 34%

Much of the killing was attributed to gang violence, according to Statistics Canada

Most Read