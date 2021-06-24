Kelowna residents ready to race 32 km up three peaks at Big White

On July 10, participants will leap over the rocky trails in hopes of winning some great prizes

Kelowna and area residents are training to run a 32-kilometre race over three peaks of Big White Ski Resort.

On July 10, at 8 a.m., participants will leap over the terrain at Big White in hopes of winning some great prizes.

The trail race is hosted by Hoodoo Adventures and offers two trail choices: a trail over one or three mountains at the resort.

The one-peak course covers around 11 kilometres of trail with 635 metres of elevation gain – the entry fee is $55. One male and one female winner will receive equipment prizes, such as paddleboards and other cool stuff.

The three-peak trail covers 32 kilometres and 1940 metres of elevation gain – the entry fee is $75. One male and female winner will win $200 each along with other gear from Hoodoo Adventures.

Kelowna resident Sean Green told the Capital News he’s been running up and down Knox Mountain and other local spots two or three times a day to prepare.

“I’m a huge fan of challenges and pushing myself to the limit,” he explained. “This race will be the perfect distance and elevation gain where it will be a struggle, but I feel I can still be competitive. The views alone will be worth it.”

Nathalie Long, race director and event manager at Hoodoo, said there are about 110 area residents that have signed up for the run.

She added that the race will run whether it rains or even if this Okanagan Valley heatwave persists.

“It’s a tough run, there’s a lot of elevation in both races,” Long explained. “The views are really beautiful. Once you get to the top of a peak, it’s an achievement in itself.”

The track runs through the Big White village, over dirt roads and beside lakes. From village to the dirt road, single track to lakes, ridges and amazing mountain views, this challenge has it all.

Big White Ski Resort said it will keep participants safe by following all ‘return to sports regulations’; limiting registration numbers, keeping groups small and extremely spread out throughout the day and not having any gatherings at the start or finish.

