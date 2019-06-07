Kelowna’s Train Station Pub is one of the many local restaurants experiencing a hike in business thanks to the success of the Toronto Raptors. (Contributed)

Kelowna restaurants feeling surge courtesy of Raptors’ success

Local restaurants, pubs and bars are benefitting from the team’s finals run

The Toronto Raptors run to the NBA finals is being felt in Kelowna.

Sports bars, restaurants, pubs and lounges have been feeling the heat in business since the playoffs started, but it has picked up even more since the team has made it to the finals.

“It’s doubled in size,” said manager Jill Roy, at The Train Station Pub.

“People come in as early as 4:30 p.m. before the game and stay well after the game. It has definitely picked up (since the finals started) and we’ve filled the entire place for games.”

READ MORE: Comic headliners join Kelowna Comedy Festival

Even the popular downtown locations, that are starting to feel the heat from summer business, have seen a larger increase due to the games. Where hockey and baseball have been the usual draw to pubs for fans, the Raptors’ run is breaking boundaries.

“It’s been building game by game, and we’ve never had that for basketball,” said Kelly O’Bryan’s manager Rich Willis.

“Game three had a private party on the rooftop which took up all the TVs for the game. People are calling and making reservations to make sure they can get a seat, and that they can watch the game.”

The Raptors’ run has added to the rush of fans using the ‘WeTheNorth’ hashtag on their social media and tagging their local watering-holes as the place where west coast fans can watch Canada’s team.

Glenn Smith, manager at Kelowna’s Canadian Brewhouse & Grill, said that the restaurant was at capacity for the Raptors’ game three win over the Golden State Warriors.

“Definitely been busier. We’re packed for all the Raptors games. We’ve given away three jerseys, and we’re giving away a fourth at the final game,” Smith said.

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons pick up first loss of 2019 season

Other Kelowna hot spots during the finals have been Dakoda’s Sports Bar, XChange Kelowna and Earls.

Game four of the finals is tonight.

Previous story
Okanagan FC grab first ever win in Pacific Coast Soccer League

Just Posted

‘Go fund me’ page set up for eight-year-old Kelowna boy with cancer

Henry Raymond Debowski has been diagnosed with leukemia

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy and periodic showers

A chance of showers tomorrow; sun expected Sunday

Tear gas used by Kelowna RCMP in search of Glenmore home

Suspected drugs, replica fire arms taken from home on Longhill Road, one arrested and later released

Kelowna restaurants feeling surge courtesy of Raptors success

Local restaurants, pubs and bars are benefitting from the team’s finals run

Okanagan FC grab first ever win in Pacific Coast Soccer League

OKFC split weekend games on Vancouver Island, shift focus to June 9 home-opener

Drivers want a three-way-stop at Oyama, Lodge and Woodsdale Roads

‘Lake Country Rant and Rave’ Facebook group posts show angry drivers asking who has the right of way

South Okanagan mom on the road to recovery following stem cell treatment

Emma Alcott, 23, is home five weeks early after treatment for stage four Hodgkin lymphoma

Dumpster to diva: Kitten recovering after being tossed in trash at Victoria mall

‘Lily’ prefers to be hand-fed from bed, says Victoria Animal Control Services

Be careful when buying recreational property before a city home, say experts

In addition to Toronto, some buyers in B.C. are also opting for recreational properties for first purchase

Video of Penticton assault victim making strides in his recovery

Bradley Eliason was in a medically-induced coma for over three weeks, now talking and walking

UPDATE: Wildfire near Kamloops grows to 200 hectares

Sabiston Creek is raging due to strong winds

McLauchlan set to perform hits, new tunes in Okanagan

Canadian music icon Murray McLauchlan brings tour to Vernon June 17

B.C. grocery store uses embarrassing plastic bags to promote reusable options

East West Market redesigned their grocery bags to shame customers into nixing single-use plastic

Senate chooses not to kill oil tanker ban bill in northern B.C.

But, the bill isn’t safe quite yet

Most Read