Kelowna Rockets alum Kyle Topping signs with San Jose Barracuda

Kelowna Rockets fan favorite Kyle Topping has signed with the American Hockey League’s San Jose Barracuda.

“Kyle is playmaking two-way centerman with a high hockey IQ and we’re excited for him to join the organization,” said San Jose’s general manager Joe Will in the Barracuda’s release.

The 20-year-old’s final season with the Rockets was sadly cut short due to COVID-19. In 33 games played he registered 12 goals and 21 assists, adding 14 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 33 games with the Rockets.

The Rockets drafted the Salt Spring, BC product during the 11th round (No. 220) at the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.

He suited up for 226 regular-season games over his WHL career, collecting 196 points (71G, 125A) and 177 penalty minutes.

He attended the Sharks Development Camp in 2018.

