Kelowna’s Kyle Topping warms up on the ice against the Vancouver Giants at Prospera Place on January 26. (Photo: Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images)

Kelowna Rockets alum Kyle Topping signs with San Jose Barracuda

Topping suited up for 226 regular-season games over his WHL career, collecting 196 points

Kelowna Rockets fan favorite Kyle Topping has signed with the American Hockey League’s San Jose Barracuda.

“Kyle is playmaking two-way centerman with a high hockey IQ and we’re excited for him to join the organization,” said San Jose’s general manager Joe Will in the Barracuda’s release.

The 20-year-old’s final season with the Rockets was sadly cut short due to COVID-19. In 33 games played he registered 12 goals and 21 assists, adding 14 penalty minutes and a plus-six rating in 33 games with the Rockets.

The Rockets drafted the Salt Spring, BC product during the 11th round (No. 220) at the 2014 WHL Bantam Draft.

He suited up for 226 regular-season games over his WHL career, collecting 196 points (71G, 125A) and 177 penalty minutes.

He attended the Sharks Development Camp in 2018.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets alum Conner McDonald commits to UBC

READ MORE: B.C. Premier Horgan reaches out to NHL to offer place to play if hockey returns

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Mixed feelings around hockey about holding NHL draft early

Just Posted

Kelowna Rockets alum Kyle Topping signs with San Jose Barracuda

Topping suited up for 226 regular-season games over his WHL career, collecting 196 points

ZipZone Peachland gearing up for May 16 opening

The park’s opening was originally planned for April 11

COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna agricultural business declared over

A total of 23 people tested positive for the virus at Bylands Nurseries

LETTER: Time to move forward to create a better B.C.

Pandemic has been an opportunity to pause and assess what has caused some of our problems

Volunteers cleaning up Postill Lake Road dodge speeding vehicle

Okanagan Forest Task Force removed 29,100 pounds of scrap metal fromthe bush

Bears spotted near Enderby

Three bears spotted by North Okanagan

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP recruit brings enthusiasm

Nelly joins the force as a police service dog, hailing from Innisfail, Alta.

Summerland Chamber welcomes provincial plans to reopen B.C. economy

Chamber president says premier’s announcement on May 6 is welcome news

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

South Okanagan man wins $377k jackpot in online poker match

Penticton’s Chaudhary Irshad scored the biggest poker win of his life

Vancouver airport to lay off 25% of staff as it forecasts years-long decrease in flights

Airport authority predicts traffic could dip by as much as 18 million

B.C. Ferries asking people to again avoid non-essential long weekend travel

Vessels operating at 50 per cent capacity during pandemic

Are COVID-19 mutations cause for alarm? Experts say no, viruses change often

A vaccine could be updated similarly to how flu shots are changed for new strains

Most Read