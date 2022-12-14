Kelowna Rockets begin three-game road trip in Swift Current

The Rockets will be without Colton Dach and Gabriel Szturc as they’re with their national teams

The Kelowna Rockets take on the Swift Current Broncos for the first time since 2019. (@TheWHL/Twitter)

After back-to-back teddy bear toss losses, the Kelowna Rockets are on the road out east in the stretch drive before Christmas break.

We're visiting Alberta and Saskatchewan for the first time in what feels like forever. Take a look at what our week looks like ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wk1YujkNTI — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) December 13, 2022

The road trip starts Wednesday night (Dec. 14) when the Rockets take on the Swift Current Broncos. This game is more than three years in the making, as their last matchup came on Oct. 16, 2019 when the Rockets won 3-2 in overtime in Kelowna.

It’s been a struggle for the Rockets lately, as they’re 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. They currently sit eighth in the Western Conference with a 10-13-3-0 record.

Swift Current has had their own struggles as well, going 4-5-0-1 in their last 10 games. The Broncos are 12-14-0-1 on the season, but sit 10th in the Eastern Conference, two points out of a playoff spot.

The Rockets will be without two of their best forwards in Colton Dach (Canada) and Gabriel Szturc (Czechia) for the three-game roadtrip as they are with their national teams ahead of the World Junior Hockey Championships.

Adam Kydd is also out with a lower-body injury while Jackson Romeril is out recovering from a tonsillectomy.

Puck drop is at 5 p.m. at InnovationPlex in Swift Current.

