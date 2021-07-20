Kelowna Rockets bring on new coach

Hockey took Josh MacNevin around the world, and now it’s lead him back to his roots.
The new assistant coach is travelling weest after six seasons as an assistant coach to the Lethbridge Hurricanes. His experience in Alberta is just the tip of the iceberg that is his career.
The 44-year-old started out as a defenceman with the Vernon Vipers, before going to play in the NCAA division for Providence College Friars.
His 14-year professional hockey career took him across the globe. After being drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the 1996 season, he went on to play across the world, spending time in Italy, North Carolina, Germany, Alabama and Finland.
“I want to thank Bruce, Kris Mallette and the Hamilton family for this opportunity,” said MacNevin. “I’m extremely excited to be a part of the Rockets organization with everything that they’ve accomplished, they’re one of the most storied franchises in the Western Hockey League. I’m over the moon about getting the chance to become a part of that history with Kris.”
MacNevin and his wife Lauren live in Kelowna with their two children and a third on the way.
@_isabellaggrace
isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.