Kelowna Rockets bring on new coach

The Kelowna Rockets have hired Josh MacNevin as assistant coach for the 2021/22 season

The new Rockets coach hopes to bring his Alberta success to the Kelowna arena (Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Hockey took Josh MacNevin around the world, and now it’s lead him back to his roots.

The new assistant coach is travelling weest after six seasons as an assistant coach to the Lethbridge Hurricanes. His experience in Alberta is just the tip of the iceberg that is his career.

READ MORE: Okanagan athletes, coach headed to Tokyo Olympics

The 44-year-old started out as a defenceman with the Vernon Vipers, before going to play in the NCAA division for Providence College Friars.

His 14-year professional hockey career took him across the globe. After being drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the 1996 season, he went on to play across the world, spending time in Italy, North Carolina, Germany, Alabama and Finland.

READ MORE: B.C.’s Dolores Claman, ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ song composer dead at 94

“I want to thank Bruce, Kris Mallette and the Hamilton family for this opportunity,” said MacNevin. “I’m extremely excited to be a part of the Rockets organization with everything that they’ve accomplished, they’re one of the most storied franchises in the Western Hockey League. I’m over the moon about getting the chance to become a part of that history with Kris.”

MacNevin and his wife Lauren live in Kelowna with their two children and a third on the way.

@_isabellaggrace

isabella.harmel@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

hockeyKelownaKelowna RocketsSports