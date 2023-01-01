Kelowna Rockets captain Colton Dach is out of the Team Canada lineup for the remainder of the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships with an apparent shoulder injury. (Hockey Canada/Twitter)

Kelowna Rockets captain Colton Dach is out of the Team Canada lineup for the remainder of the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships with an apparent shoulder injury. (Hockey Canada/Twitter)

Kelowna Rockets captain Dach out of world juniors

Colton Dach suffered apparent shoulder injury in 5-1 win over Sweden Saturday, Dec. 31; ruled out Sunday

Team Canada will have a new player on their roster for Monday’s quarterfinal clash against Slovakia at the World Junior Hockey Championship as Hockey Canada announced on Sunday that forward Owen Beck has been added as a replacement for the injured Colton Dach.

Dach, 19, the captain of the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets, will miss the remainder of the tournament after appearing to suffer a right shoulder injury in the third period of Canada’s 5-1 win over Sweden Saturday, Dec. 31.

Dach threw a hit in the defensive zone and immediately crumpled to the ice favouring his right arm. He could be heard screaming in pain on the TV broadcast as he left the ice.

Dach has two assists in four games for Canada at the 2023 World Juniors.

Beck, 18, has scored 17 goals and 23 assists over 30 games with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League this season.

Beck was cut from Canada’s World Junior team earlier this month at selection camp.

The other quarterfinal matches Monday have Sweden playing Finland, the United States taking on Germany and Czechia takes on Switzerland.

READ MORE: Bedard’s four assists lead Canada to 5-1 win over Sweden on New Year’s Eve at world juniors

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets Dach to debut at World Juniors

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CanadaIIHF world junior hockeyKelowna Rockets

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Weegar gives Calgary Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

Just Posted

Lake Country Art Gallery staff getting ready for 2023. Left to right, Artist and Gallery Board Member Sierra Bronkhorst, Executive Director Petrina McNeill and Gallery Curator Wanda Lock. (contributed)
First exhibit of 2023 at Lake Country Art Gallery celebrates female artists

The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
New year, new rules: Some of the new laws in Canada beginning Jan. 1, 2023

Kelowna Rockets captain Colton Dach is out of the Team Canada lineup for the remainder of the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships with an apparent shoulder injury. (Hockey Canada/Twitter)
Kelowna Rockets captain Dach out of world juniors

The first baby of 2023 was born in Abbotsford. In the Okanagan, the first tyke was born in Penticton, and in the Interior Health region, the first baby was delivered in Cranbrook. (Black Press - file photo)
Interior Health region’s first baby born in Cranbrook