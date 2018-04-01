Cal Foote, 19, signs a three-year contract with Tampa Bay Lightning following his third full season with the Kelowna Rockets. (Kevin Bain/Kelowna Rockets photo)

Kelowna Rockets captain enters Tampa Bay NHL contract

Kelowna Rockets captain Cal Foote signs with Tampa Bay Lightning

The Kelowna Rockets captain has reached new heights, signing a three-year entry level contract with Tampa Bay Lightning.

Cal Foote, the Englewood, Col. native, finished his third full season with the Rockets.

Foote has appeared in 202 games with Kelowna and racked up 33 goals and 130 assists for 163 points. He also finished with a career +/- rating of +86.

“Foote improved his points per game in each of his three seasons with Kelowna,” said Kevin Bain, media relations officer with the Kelowna Rockets Hockey Club in a release.

In his rookie campaign, Foote played in 71 games, collected eight goals and 28 assists for 36 points. The next year he scored six goals and added 51 assists for 57 points. This season, Foote led the Rockets D-core in points with 19 goals, 51 assists, and 70 points in 60 games played. He also had 46 penalty minutes this season.

His 19 goals this season put him fourth in league goal scoring by defenceman, first in team scoring for defenceman, and 19 made put him sixth highest in goal scoring on the Rockets roster.

“Not only was Foote counted on as one of Kelowna’s key offensive producers, he kept the puck out of his own net as well, finishing with an impressive +31 plus/minus rating,” Bain said. “Foote logged massive minutes for the Rockets all season, excelling in every situation.”

Not only did Foote perform for Kelowna, he won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2018 IIHF World Junior Championship in Buffalo, N.Y. He was also a part of Team WHL in the CIBC Canada/Russia Series.

Foote, 19, was drafted in the first round, 14th overall in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

