Kelowna Rockets captain scores game-winning goal, leaves game in 4-2 win over Everett

The Rockets welcome the Moose Jaw Warriors to Prospera Place on Saturday night (Nov. 26)

The Kelowna Rockets celebrate their 4-2 win over the Everett Silvertips on Friday night, Nov. 25 (Kristen Ostrowski/Everett Silvertips)

The Kelowna Rockets are coming home with a win as they beat the Everett Silvertips 4-2 on Friday night.

Looking to get back to an even record on the season, the Rockets found themselves down 1-0 after the first but struck in quick succession early in the second period.

Forwards Dylan Wightman and Nolan Flamand each scored to give Kelowna a 2-1 lead just four minutes into the second period.

It was a wild period as the Silvertips tied the game up when Jackson Berezowski scored his 13th of the season at the 8:16 mark.

But with under three minutes to go in the period, Rockets captain Colton Dach scored what would be the eventual game-winning goal to give Kelowna a 3-2 lead.

Unfortunately for Dach, he was forced to leave in the third period after taking a hit along the boards. Despite not finishing the game, the Chicago Blackhawks prospect was named the first star of the game, finishing with the goal and an assist. It remains unclear if he’ll play in the team’s next game on Saturday night.

Forward Max Graham put the icing on the cake for the Rockets as he scored an empty net goal to make it 4-2 with 10 seconds left to go in the game.

Rockets netminder Tayln Boyko was great in net, making 29 saves in the win.

The team is looking to make it two wins in a row and get back above .500 as they return home to take on the Moose Jaw Warriors on Saturday night at Prospera Place. It’s the first time the Rockets have hosted Moose Jaw since the 2018-19 season, and their first meeting since Dec. 14, 2019 when Kelowna won 5-4. Saturday night’s game is the only time these two teams will meet this season.

The Warriors also won the Friday night, beating the Kamloops Blazers 3-2.

Moose Jaw features the 2022 Canadian Hockey League Rookie of the Year Brayden Yager, who is currently 20th in WHL scoring with 27 points in 23 games. Rockets forward Andrew Cristall collected an assist last night, bringing him to third in WHL scoring this season and sixth in CHL scoring.

The Rockets and Moose Jaw drop the puck at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place. Bekins Moving and Storage will be collecting non-perishable food donations for the Central Okanagan Food Bank at gates one and two.

