Kelowna Rockets coach Mallette named to Team Canada

The Kelowna Rockets head coach has answered the call from Team Canada.

It was announced on June 15 that Kris Mallette will be one of two assistant coaches for the U18 team at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup this summer.

Mallette has been coaching in the Rockets organization for the last eight years – six as an assistant coach, two as head coach. The Kelowna native was an assistant coach for Team Canada Black during the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

He also played three seasons for the Rockets from 1996-1999, skating in 119 games.

Last season, Mallette led the Rockets to fifth in the WHL’s western conference. They lost in the first round to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup is taking place in Red Deer, Alberta this year from July 31-Aug 6. Team Canada will open the tournament against Switzerland.

