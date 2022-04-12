Kelowna Rockets’ Colton Dach named Player of the Week

Dach had ten points over four games over the last week

Kelowna Rockets forward Colton Dach has been named to a couple of weekly awards after a stellar week on the ice.

The Chicago Blackhawks prospect was named the WHL Player of the Week and on the CHL Team of the Week for April 4-10.

In four games throughout the week, Dach collected ten points (three goals, seven assists), including a five-point game against Vancouver on Saturday night (April 9).

He was the only player from the WHL named to this week’s CHL team of the week.

As a result of his outstanding week, Dach overtook teammate Pavel Novak as the team’s leading scorer. Dach has 74 points in 59 games this season. He leads the team in assists with 46 and is tied for the team lead in powerplay goals with nine.

The 6’4” forward has 123 career points (50 goals, 73 assists) in 141 career WHL games between Kelowna and Saskatoon. He was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks in the second round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Dach and the Rockets have two more games left in the regular season before opening the playoffs against the Seattle Thunderbirds. They take on the Vancouver Giants in Langley on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. and then finish the regular at home, Prospera Place, as they welcome the Prince George Cougars to town.

Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

