Kelowna Rockets defeat Tri-City Americans Friday night

Kelowa got a much needed win in and improve ranking

The Kelowna Rockets defeated the Tri-City Americans 3-2 on Friday night at the Toyota Center in Kennewick, WA.

Early in the first period Dallon Wilton tallied his first WHL goal beating the Americans netminder Beck Warm over his blocker with a wrist shot to pull the Rockets ahead 1-0. Midway through the period Libor Zabransky extended the lead to 2-0 in Kelowna’s favour. Isaac Johnson got the Americans on the board in the final minute of the period and the Rockets led 2-1 after 20 minutes of play.

There was no scoring in the middle frame and Kelowna still led 2-1 after 40 minutes.

RELATED: Kelowna Rockets fall in pecking order to Thunderbirds

In the final stanza Kyle Topping gave the Rockets a 3-1 lead at the 5:30 mark. Blake Stevenson got the Americans within one midway through the third but that would be all they could muster as the Rockets skated to a 3-2 victory.

Roman Basran made the start for Kelowna stopping 20 of the 22 shots he faced as the Rockets outshot the Ams 37-22. Basran’s record improves to 1-4-0-0.

Kelowna’s record improves to 2-8-0-0.

The Rockets are back home again on Tuesday, October 23rd when they host the defending WHL Champions – the Swift Current Broncos at Prospera Place.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.