Former NHL player, Adam Foote stands on the bench for his first game as at the head coach of the Kelowna Rockets against the Swift Current Broncos on October 23, 2018 at Prospera Place in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)

Kelowna Rockets do well with new head coach

It was the debut for Adam Foote, a former NHL defenceman

The Kelowna Rockets made a winner of their new head coach on Tuesday night at Prospera Place, winning 3-2 over the Swift Current Broncos.

Lane Zablocki, Kyle Topping and Jack Cowell scored for the Rockets while Kaedan Korczak added two assists in a winning cause as the Rockets won their third time in the past four games.

It was the debut for Adam Foote behind the Rockets bench after the former NHL defenceman was hired by the Rockets on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets fire head coach

And the Rockets responded, jumping out of the gates quickly and outshooting the Broncos 21-5 in the first period and 33-25 in the game.

The win improves the Rockets record to 5-10-0-0 on the season. It was the first of three straight games at Prospera Place for Kelowna, which hosts Prince George on Saturday and Brandon on Tuesday.


