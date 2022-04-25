(Paige Bednorz/Kelowna Rockets)

Kelowna Rockets down 2-0 in first round vs. Seattle

Game three goes April 26 in Kelowna

The Kelowna Rockets have dug themselves a hole to open the WHL playoffs.

A trip down south to visit the Seattle Thunderbirds resulted in a pair of losses for the Rockets over the weekend, in a defensive meltdown that saw the Rockets give up 13 goals over the two games.

A 6-0 loss on Friday evening was followed up with a 7-3 fall on Saturday in Kent, Washington, where special teams played an important factor. Seattle went three-for-seven on the powerplay, outshooting Kelowna 40-31 in the contest.

Adam Kydd, Mark Liwiski and Pavel Novak were the goalscorers for the Rockets, while Seattle’s Lukas Svejkosvky led the way to the win with a hat trick.

The series will shift to Kelowna’s Prospera Place on April 26 for game three, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

Game four will follow the next night at 7:05 as well.

