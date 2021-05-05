Kelowna Rockets drop second-straight to Prince George Cougars

The Rockets were shut down in all five powerplay attempts

The Kelowna Rockets suffered their second-straight loss on Tuesday (May 4), falling 2-1 to the Prince George Cougars.

The Rockets’ lone goal was scored by forward Mark Liwiski with 4:22 left to play in the game. Koehn Ziemmer put the Cougars on the scoreboard in the first period, followed by Connor Bowie in the second.

Both teams struggled with capitalizing on their power plays: the Cougars were unsuccessful in their three attempts, while the Rockets were shut down in all five attempts and even gave up a short-handed goal scored by Bowie.

Kelowna outshot Prince George 30 to 18. Cole Schwebius was in goal for the Rockets, stopping 16 of the 18 shots fired on him, while Taylor Gauthier stopped 29 of 30.

The Rockets now hold a record of 8-3-1-0. Their next opportunity to take to the ice comes on Friday when they face off against the Vancouver Giants in Kamloops at 7 p.m.

