Talyn Boyko made 35 saves for the shutout victory Friday night in Lethbridge. (Erica Perreuax/Lethbridge Hurricanes)

Kelowna Rockets ends Lethbridge’s winning streak with shutout win

Cristall, Wightman, Golder combined for 10 points

A little travelling didn’t faze the Kelowna Rockets as they took it to the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Friday night (Dec. 16), 6-0.

The top line of Andrew Cristall, Dylan Wightman, and Carson Golder combined for 10 points in the win, bringing the Hurricanes five-game winning streak to an end.

Golder got the scoring started less than four minutes into the first period, making it 1-0.

The next goal didn’t happen until the 14:00 minute mark of the second period when defenceman Caden Price scored the only powerplay goal of the game.

Three minutes later, Cristall scored his 21st of the season from Wightman and Golder.

In the final minute of the frame, Noah Doray found the back of the net for the first time this season, making it 4-0.

In the third period, Wightman and Logan Peskett found the back of the net to finish the game off, making it 6-0.

With his goal and three points, Cristall is now up to 59 points in 28 games this season.

Goaltender Tayln Boyko made 35 saves to earn his first shutout of the season, fourth of his career. It’s the team’s second shutout this season.

Kelowna is working their way back to even on the season as they are now 12-13-3-0.

The Rockets are back in action on Saturday night, taking on the Medicine Hat Tigers. Puck drop is at 6 p.m. Pacific time at Co-op Place in Medicine Hat.

