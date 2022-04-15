Kelowna Rockets enter final regular season weekend against Vancouver

The Rockets will open the playoffs in Seattle on Friday, April 22

It’s the final weekend of the regular season for the Kelowna Rockets before the WHL playoffs begin.

The Rockets are down in Langley to take on the Vancouver Giants tonight and welcome the Prince George Cougars to Prospera Place for the final game of the regular season on Saturday.

While the Rockets already have their first-round playoff matchup all set against the Seattle Thunderbirds, Vancouver and Prince George are in a four-way fight for their playoff lives with Spokane and Victoria. Just two points separate the four teams for the last three playoff spots in the Western Conference. Each team plays two games this weekend.

The Rockets will look to continue to play their game as they get ready for the playoffs. They will be without the services of forward Scott Cousins for the foreseeable future as he suffered a fractured wrist last weekend.

Against Vancouver this season, the Rockets are 6-4-1 and have outscored the Giants 45-39. The Rockets are also 9-2 against Prince George this season, outscoring them 40-19.

Kelowna will have a couple of players to watch out for this weekend including forward Colton Dach. He has 19 points in his last seven games and is coming off of WHL Player of the Week honours and a naming to theCHL Team of the Week.

Rookie forward Andrew Cristall is also looking to continue to write his name in the Rockets’ history books this weekend. Last weekend, he scored his 26th goal of the season, setting the franchise record by a 16-year-old. He currently sits at 65 points on the season, four points shy of the franchise record for his age. Shane McColgan set the record with 69 points in the 2009-2010 season.

Puck drop for Friday night’s game against the Giants is at 7:30 p.m. The regular season finale on Saturday night at Prospera Place will get started at 7:05 p.m.

The Rockets open the playoffs in Seattle on Friday, April 22.

