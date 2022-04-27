Kelowna Rockets fall 5-1 in game three, season on the line Wednesday night

The Kelowna Rockets season is now on the line after losing game three of their first-round series to the Seattle Thunderbirds by the score of 5-1 on Tuesday night.

Seattle now leads the best-of-seven series 3-0.

Forward Jake Poole got the Rockets on the board and the home fans at Prospera Place on their feet with a penalty shot goal late in the first period.

Thunderbirds forward Reid Schaefer evened the game at one after a second-period goal.

After mostly even play through the first two periods, Seattle took over the game in the third. They scored three goals in 1:32 seconds to take a 4-1 lead. Kevin Korchinski’s goal to make it 2-1 for Seattle was the eventual game-winning goal and later scored a powerplay goal. Lukas Svejkovsky also scored a powerplay goal. Samuel Knazko added a goal to make it 5-1.

Special teams was the difference in the game for the Rockets as they went 0-5 on the powerplay while Seattle scored three goals with the man-advantage. Through three games, the Thunderbirds have outscored the Rockets 18-4.

Seattle outshot the Rockets 46-28. Jari Kykkanen made 41 saves in the loss while Thomas Milac made 27 saves in the win.

With their backs against the wall, the Rockets need a win to keep their season alive tonight (April 27) in game four. With a win, the series will shift back to Seattle for game five on Friday night (April 29).

Puck drop tonight is at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

