Kelowna Rockets fall in pecking order to Thunderbirds

The Seattle Thunderbirds gained their lead in the first 46 seconds of play

The Kelowna Rockets fell 4-1 to the Seattle Thunderbirds on Saturday night at the ShoWare Center in Kent, WA.

The Rockets fell behind early as Andrej Kukuca gave the T-Birds a 1-0 lead 46 seconds into the first period. Seattle held that lead throughout the first and into the second period.

Just under three minutes into the middle frame Dillon Hamaliuk extended the Thunderbirds lead to 2-0 on a T-Birds power play. Kyle Topping got the Rockets on the board on a power play of their own in the later stages of the period to cut the Thunderbirds lead in half. The score was 2-1 after 40 minutes.

RELATED: Rockets host open house for new season ticket holders

Midway through the third Jake Lee regained the T-Birds two goal lead. Zack Andrusiak capitalized on another Seattle power play and the Thunderbirds held on for a 4-1 victory.

Roman Basran made the start for Kelowna stopping 29 of 33 shots he faced.The Rockets outshot the Thunderbirds 45-33.

RELATED:Kelowna Rockets lose to Royals

Basran’s record falls to 0-4-0-0.

Kelowna’s record drops to 1-7-0-0.

The Rockets are back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 10 when they play a rematch of Saturday, hosting the Seattle Thunderbirds at Prospera Place.

Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com

