Kelowna Rockets forward signs with NHL’s Wild

Kelowna Rockets forward Pavel Novak has booked his ticket to the big leagues.

The Czech star signed an entry-level contract with the NHL’s Minnesota Wild on Monday, a three-year deal starting next season.

NEWS: We've signed Pavel Novak to a three-year, entry level contract.#mnwild — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) May 9, 2022

In 62 games with the Rockets this year, Novak wowed scouts with 29 regular-season goals, good for a tie for first on the team. Add to that 43 assists, and one can see exactly why the 20-year-old was able to put pen to paper with the Wild.

Novak added to his repertoire with a pair of points while skating in two games for Czechia at this past winter’s 2022 IIHF Under-20 World Championship.

He was originally selected by the Wild in the fifth round, 146th overall, in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Novak potentially ends his WHL career after 130 games, all with the Rockets, as he is expected to now join the AHL’s Iowa Wild, Minnesota’s professional farm team.

