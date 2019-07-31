Adam Brown is off to the Czech Republic and Slovakia with Canadian National Men’s Summer Under-18 team. (Kelowna Rockets)

Kelowna Rockets’ goalie coach joins Hockey Canada staff for Hlinka Gretzky Cup

This is Adam Brown’s third time taking the role

Kelowna Rocket’s goaltending coach Adam Brown is headed to the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup with the Canadian National Men’s Summer Under-18 team. The tournament is set for Aug. 5-10 in Breclav, Czech Republic and Piestany, Slovakia.

This marks the third time Brown has answered the call to represent Hockey Canada junior squads as goaltending consultant; he took the same role for Team White at the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge and earlier this spring at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Championships.

READ MORE: Rockets' Thomson signs entry-level contract with Ottawa Senators

READ MORE: Ex-Rocket joins Kelowna coaching staff

The Hlinka Gretzky Cup features elite U-18 players from around the globe in a best-on-best international tournament. Canada will start with a pre-tournament game against Slovakia on Saturday, Aug. 3, before taking on Finland to kick off the tournament on Monday, Aug. 5.

The 2018 tournament saw Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak help Canada capture gold on home ice, defeating Sweden 6-2 in the gold medal game.

Canada has medalled 25 times in the 28-year history of the tournament, taking 22 golds, two silvers, and one bronze.

For more information on Canada’s U-18 summer group, visit HockeyCanada.ca.

