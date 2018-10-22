Kelowna Rockets hire former NHL defenceman as new head coach

Adam Foote named new head coach following the firing of Jason Smith earlier in week

Adam Foote, who played in the NHL for 19 years, including on two Stanley Cup winning teams in Colorado, is the new Kelowna Rockets head coach. —Image: 25stanley

Update Oct. 23 9:26 a.m.

The Kelowna Rockets have hired former NHL defenceman Adam Foote as the team’s new head coach.

The hiring comes just two days after former head coach Jason Smith was fired by the team, which is off to 4-10 start on the season.

Foote, a former captain of the Colorado Avalanche and Columbus Blue Jackets, played in 1,158 NHL games and was most recently a defensive assistant coach with the Avalanche from 2011 to last season.

Foote’s son Nolan plays with the Rockets.

“Our hope is that Adam can come in and take over a team that is in transition,” said Rockets GM Bruce Hamilton. “Because we host the 2020 Memorial Cup, we know a number of personnel moves will have to be made. We are confident Adam will be able to help us move forward, not just this year but next season also.”

Foote, 47, is a former OHL player, having played for the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds. He was drafted 22nd overall by the Quebec Nordiques in 1989. He had 308 points (66 goals and 242 assists) and 308 penalty minutes during his 19-year NHL career.

He also won two Stanley Cups with Colorado in 1996 and 2001 and gold medal with Team Canada at the 2002 Winter Olympics.

“I’m excited,” said Foote. Kelowna is a great organization and there are exciting times ahead. I’m lucky to have played on a lot of good teams with great players throughout my career. I’ve gathered a lot of information over the years and plan to apply it to the development of Rockets players.”

Foote has two sons who also play hockey, Nolan, an assistant captain on the Rockets and Cal, a former Rocket who was a first-round draft pick of the Tampa Bay Lightning and is currently playing for the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League.

Foote will join assistant coaches Kris Mallette and Travis Crickard behind the bench tonight, when the Rockets take on the defending WHL champion Swift Current Broncos at Prospera Place.

Original story:

Just hours after firing head coach Jason Smith, Kelowna Rockets general manager Bruce Smith says he hopes to have a replacement behind the bench in the next few days.

Meeting with the media at Prospera Place Monday afternoon, Hamilton said relieving a coach of his duties is never easy but he felt for some time a change had to be made.

“Anytime you’re doing something like this, there’s never any fun attached to it all,” said Hamilton. “And yet, at the end of the day, how this hockey club does sit on my shoulders.

He said it was not a decision he made in haste, but rather was the result of concerns that were on his mind for the last few weeks.

He said he felt a decision needed to be made and it was better to make it early in the season while there is still a chance of a turn around for the team.

RELATED: Kelowna Rockets fire head coach

The Rockets have stalled out of the gate, winning just four games of it’s first 14.

The team appeared to be coming together having won the three of the last five games and having brought in some players to help. But Hamilton said he made his mind up “a while ago,” and the difficulty has been finding a replacement.

He did not identify who he has been talking to step in but said he has two people in mind.

“I have a couple of guys I’m zeroed in on and I’ll probably have a good idea by tomorrow,” he said Monday.

They do not appear to be either of the two current assistant coaches with the team, Kris Mallette or Travis Crickard. Hamilton said both assistants remain with the club but their long-term futures with the Rockets will depend on the new head coach.

They are likely, however, to be tasked with handling the coaching duties for Tuesday’s game against Swift Current, and possibly Saturday’s game against Prince George, both at Prospera Place. That will depend on how quickly a new head coach can start with the team.

The discussion with Smith, he said, was short, but he did not elaborate on what was said.

Hamilton said he talked to the players and did not feel that the head coach had lot their support.

“When you’re dealing with a bunch of young guys this has happened to, I think they’re probably disappointed. It’s just not a great part of the business.”

The GM said he has felt for the last few seasons the culture his team developed over the previous years that visitors to Prospera Place would, his words, “have their hands full” has not been there, and that was a concern.

But he did not place all the blame on Smith, saying he felt he had to shoulder a large part because it’s his job to bring in the right players for the team.

“And I have not done that,” Hamilton said.

He conceded there is a sense of urgency in not only getting a new head coach in place, but also in turning around the team given the Rockets will host the 2020 Memorial Cup tournament and, as the host, will have a berth in the four-team tournament.

He said he felt it’s particularly important this season that the team make the playoffs in preparation for 2020 as the new coach will likely be the man behind the bench when Kelowna hosts Memorial Cup in just 19 months time.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.