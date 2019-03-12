Kelowna Rockets look for a win

The Rockets will take on the Spokane Chiefs Wednesday night

The Kelowna Rockets are looking to pick up a win Wednesday night when they host the Spokane Chiefs.

The Rockets were last in action on Saturday where they were defeated by the Kamloops Blazers 2-1 at Prospera Place. Defenceman, Dalton Gally says that the team struggled last weekend, but they’re looking forward to moving on.

“We just have to stick to our game and our structure,” said Gally.

“We kind of diverted from it this past weekend because it was a big game, I think we crumbled under the pressure. We had spurts and peaks where we were on our game, and then we had lulls where we went away from our structure. As a whole, we need to play simple and get back to playing Rockets hockey tomorrow night.”

READ MORE: Rockets drop battle to Blazers in shootout, inch closer to playoffs

Spokane will face the Blazers tonight in Kamloops before heading to Kelowna for the matchup tomorrow night.

The two have already played three times this season, the Chiefs are up 2-1 in the season series.

The Rockets currently sit in third place in the B.C. Division. They’re 17 points ahead of the Prince George Cougars who sit in fifth place. The Rockets are four points in front of the fourth-place Kamloops Blazers, Kamloops has four games remaining in their schedule—one more than the Rockets. The Victoria Royals have locked up the second spot with 70 points, while the Vancouver Giants have clinched the division with 96 points.

The Chiefs have clinched a playoff spot, they currently sit third in the U.S. Division.

Take advantage of the final Hat Trick Wednesday of the season. Purchase your tickets before 2p.m. on game day and you can get a hot dog and a pop with your ticket for $19.99. Tickets are on sale at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.

